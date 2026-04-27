CCTV surveillance system, involving 240 cameras, destroyed at Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24 match day; two booked

<p>Bengaluru: The CCTV surveillance system at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-chinnaswamy-stadium">M Chinnaswamy Stadium</a> was destroyed on the day of the RCB vs GT match on April 24, leaving over 240 cameras non-functional and disrupting surveillance across key security zones.</p><p>Cubbon Park police have booked two persons — Manjunath (37), a native of Hiriyur in Chitradurga and Abdul Kalam (19), from Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the incident took place on April 24 during the match. Both the accused were working under a sub-vendor of IVS Digital Solutions, providing digital services during match days. </p>.As RCB chased runs, cops chased lost phones at Chinnaswamy; 25 complaints registered.<p>The complaint was filed by Aditya Bhat, an employee of Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Gurugram-based firm that provides AI-driven surveillance solutions during match days. He has accused the duo of entering the CCTV control room without valid passes and damaged the Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and related fibre connections. CCTV footage reportedly shows them accessing restricted areas, including the control room and connection boxes near the parking area.</p><p>The affected cameras covered crucial locations such as entry gates, perimeter zones and concourses. Due to the disruption on match day, officials were unable to provide live feeds to police personnel deployed for security.</p><p>A case has been registered for intentional destruction of property, and further investigations are on.</p><p><strong>Damaged CCTV for non-payment</strong> </p><p>During the investigation, the accused reportedly told police that they had not been paid the dues amounting to Rs 10 lakh. They allegedly said the act was carried out intentionally after repeated non-payment.</p>