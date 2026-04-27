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CCTV surveillance system, involving 240 cameras, destroyed at Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24 match day; two booked

Both the accused were working under a sub-vendor of IVS Digital Solutions, providing digital services during match days.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 04:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeIPLM Chinnaswamy StadiumCCTV

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