Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Census houselisting begins; GBA deploys 26,000 staff

The exercise will cover all households in the GBA area through physical visits by authorised officials.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 20:35 IST
CensusGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us