Census houselisting begins; GBA deploys 26,000 staff

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched a citywide door-to-door houselisting exercise under the National Census 2027, deploying over 26,000 personnel across five municipal corporations.</p>.<p>According to a press note, 23,700 enumerators and 2,900 supervisors — a total of 26,616 personnel — have been mobilised for the first phase, starting April 16.</p>.<p>The exercise will cover all households in the GBA area through physical visits by authorised officials.</p>.<p>Among the five corporations, Bengaluru West has been assigned the highest number of staff (7,447), followed by Bengaluru South (5,734), Bengaluru North (4,996), Bengaluru Central (4,586), and Bengaluru East (3,854).</p>.<p>Officials said the large deployment is aimed at ensuring comprehensive and accurate coverage.</p>.Census 2027 begins; Chief Secy Shalini Rajneesh, DG & IGP M A Saleem self-enumerate.<p>The authority has urged residents, apartment associations, and property owners to cooperate by providing accurate information and facilitating access to premises. It reiterated that participation in the census is a national duty and essential for planning and governance.</p>.<p>Citing provisions of the Census Act, 1948, the GBA said furnishing information is mandatory and warned that refusal or obstruction could invite penal action.</p>