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Census work slows down as 6,000 enumerators skip duty in Bengaluru

To address this, some corporations have decided to onboard students as enumerators to facilitate the timely completion of house listings and surveys.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCensus

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