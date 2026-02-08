Menu
bengaluru

Central Corporation plans to set up eye hospital in Bengaluru's Shanthinagar

The hospital will provide eye care services for free to the public.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 21:53 IST
Bengaluru newsHospital

