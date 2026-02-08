<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) is planning to partner with non-profit organisations to set up a dedicated eye hospital for the public in Shanthinagar. </p>.<p>The hospital will provide eye care services for free to the public.</p>.<p>“From regular eye check-ups to providing spectacles, the NGO which manages the hospital will take up all the activities,” said Rajendra Cholan, Commissioner, BCCC.</p>.<p>While the BCCC will provide space to operate the facility, the NGO will partner with various organisations and utilise the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to operate the facility at a free of cost for the public.</p>.Bengaluru East Corporation to instal solar systems on its offices.<p>“Many companies are willing to come forward and take up such activities. Hence, we are confident that they will be able to pool resources to ensure the public can get the available services at a free of cost,” Cholan said.</p>.<p>According to senior officials from BCCC, there are many notified and unnotified slums around the area and the eye hospital will help them.</p>.<p><strong>Regular camps</strong></p>.<p>“One of the objectives we have set for them is that they have to hold regular eye check up camps by visiting these slums. The service has to reach the doorsteps of these people. Accessibility is the key,” a senior official from BCCC said.</p>.<p>Cholan added the proposal was taken up based on the request by the residents.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Everytime we hold a grievance redressal meeting or any public meeting, the residents of the area request for such a facility,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He added that more such hospitals could be opened up based on the response from the public.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Earlier, in 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had planned to offer dental treatment and physiotherapy services at a few selected PHCs in the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, the proposal did not take off as the BBMP was split into five corporations and the administration changed. </p>.<p class="bodytext">However, sources in Greater Bengaluru Authority said that the individual corporations have been asked to take a relook at the proposal. </p>