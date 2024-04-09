Central Crime Branch busts fake CSR funds scam, arrests five 

At the behest of Kishor, who identified potential targets and zeroed in on them, two other suspects, Sudhir, 49, and Chandrashekar, 48, were tasked with conducting the fieldwork. This duo would approach selected charitable trusts, falsely presenting themselves as representatives of reputable companies.

The duo would tell the trusts that several prominent companies were eager to donate CSR funds, citing tax benefits, and offered them assistance in receiving these funds. To bolster their credibility, they proposed a commission of 40% from the funds as part of their scheme.

On the trust evincing interest in receiving funds, the suspects would initiate video calls with two people — Theertha Rishi, 28, and Vinay, 42. They would display a bag purportedly filled with cash during the video call, creating the illusion that they possessed the funds.

To initiate the process and arrange a meeting with top companies, the duo would receive a 10% commission from the trusts. Days later, they would arrange a fake meeting, which Rishi and Vinay would attend and dismiss the application of the trusts giving flimsy reasons. They are said to have made money through these commissions.