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Central Crime Branch busts prostitution racket in Bengaluru, four held 

Raids were conducted on different dates at the identified locations, and the six women were rescued
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 21:17 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCCB

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