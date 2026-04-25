<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-crime-branch">Central Crime Branch</a> (CCB) of the Bengaluru police busted a prostitution racket and arrested four people, including three women, in the city.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police </a>rescued six women who the suspects had exploited. Investigators acted on information that women were being solicited into prostitution in spas near Marathahalli and Sunkadakatte.</p>.<p>Raids were conducted on different dates at the identified locations, and the six women were rescued, police said.</p>.Bengaluru crime | Four women held for forcing others into prostitution.<p>"In connection with the offence, four people, including three women who had forced/induced the victims into prostitution, were taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they used to contact men seeking prostitution services over the phone and invite them to spas and the house, where the illegal activities were carried out for monetary gain," police said in a statement.</p>.<p>Separate cases have been registered at the HAL, Byadarahalli and Bagalagunte police stations. The arrested were produced before the courts and remanded to judicial custody. Further probe is underway, police said.</p>