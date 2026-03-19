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Centre has assured support for Bengaluru 2nd airport: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

The state government has invited bids to select a consultancy firm to conduct a detailed feasibility study of each site, taking into account financial viability and expected passenger load.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 23:44 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 23:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAirportD K Shivakumar

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