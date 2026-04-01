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Centre’s foreign policy to blame for fuel crisis, says D K Shivakumar

Alleging that April 1 would mark the beginning of a fresh wave of price hikes, Surjewala called it a day of 'loot, rob and fleece' by the Centre.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 21:41 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 21:41 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaD K Shivakumarfuel

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