<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday blamed the Centre’s foreign policy and decisions for the ongoing fuel crisis and rising cost of living.</p>.<p>“The Centre has failed to protect citizens. Wars, wrong decisions and the flawed foreign policy of the Centre have led to people suffering from the fuel and LPG price rise. What happened to ‘ache din’?” Shivakumar questioned while addressing a joint press meet with All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“You cannot keep citing global conflicts as an excuse. A strong foreign policy is needed to safeguard the country’s interests. The Centre has replaced the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana with a firewood stove scheme,” he criticised. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“People are being forced to look for alternatives. Where will they get firewood from?” he asked.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivakumar said, “When fuel prices go up, transport, essential commodities and construction costs all increase. Every household will take a hit. But the Centre is not intervening and instead shifting the burden onto the people.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Toll charges are increasing, and railway ticket fares have gone up. The Centre is collecting money from people but not giving relief,” he said, adding that Rs 900 crore has been collected on the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway.</p>.Bengaluru: LPG prices soar, pumps shut, wait for your auto may get longer.<p class="bodytext">Contrasting this with the state’s response, he said, “We brought in guarantee schemes to support people. The Centre should also provide alternatives.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Alleging that April 1 would mark the beginning of a fresh wave of price hikes, Surjewala called it a day of “loot, rob and fleece” by the Centre.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This ‘Bele Erike’ (price hike) is a direct attack on the lives and livelihoods of common people,” he alleged.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Since 2019-20, the Modi government has collected nearly Rs 23,000 crore as toll from Karnataka alone. From April 1, toll charges will be hiked by another 5%, adding an additional burden of about Rs 250 crore on people,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Surjewala flagged price increases, including medicines, fuel and essential commodities. “From April 1, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority will hike prices of over 900 essential drugs, including life-saving medicines and 31 new drugs used to treat diabetes and hypertension. Also, a 12% GST continues to be levied on all essential medications. This has been the norm,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“LPG prices have risen sharply, airfares are up by 10–15%, and steel, cement, bitumen and petrochemical products have all seen steep hikes,” he added.</p>