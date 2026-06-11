Centre set to approve Namma Metro Phase 3 with double-decker

<p>In limbo due to its double-decker component, Namma Metro’s Phase 3 is now finally on track to receive the Union government’s approval, official sources told DH. </p><p>In a draft report, central PSU RITES Ltd has noted that the 44.65-km project’s Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) will be 15.9%, well above the 14% desirable for a mass rapid<br>transit system. </p><p>The EIRR is a financial metric used to evaluate the broader socio-economic<br>viability and desirability of a metro project. </p><p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) decided to reassess the EIRR through a quick study of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) raised concerns about material changes in the original project structure. </p><p>When the Centre approved Phase 3 on September 13, 2024, there was no double-decker viaduct.</p><p>The state decided to include the double-decker at an extra cost of Rs 9,700 crore, believing that would help avoid future requirements to widen the road. </p>.Want to combat a sedentary lifestyle? Take metro.<p>However, the ministry raised concerns over the socio-economic viability of the entire project, noting that building a flyover along the alignment would discourage metro passengers. </p><p>The RITES report found that, even with the double-decker, the project's EIRR will be 15.9%, down from the original 17.04% (without the double-decker) but well above the minimum of 14%%, indicating that the benefits to society would be greater than the cost of capital. The feasibility-cum-DPR of the double-decker had put the EIRR at 16.5%. </p><p>"The ministry raised the concerns purely on a technical basis. RITES addresses that. The final report will be along similar lines. We're confident of securing the BMRCL board's approval," one of the sources said. </p><p>Phase 3 will have two lines: A 32.5-km corridor from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the Outer Ring Road, and a 12.15-km corridor from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road. </p><p>There were also concerns about the height of the alignment at one junction. At Mysuru Road, where the new station will run above the existing Purple Line station, the rail level will be 32 metres, taller than the Jayadeva Hospital station. </p><p>"The Mysuru Road station will be unusually tall due to the natural road gradient. If we don't increase the height, the metro line may impact the adjacent railway line," the source said. "The height will pose challenges during construction, but it's not impossible." </p><p>Following the ministry's objections, the BMRCL floated tenders for only 18.581 km in January and has revised the bid submission deadline multiple times, another source said. </p><p>On Wednesday, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi and requested that the BMRCL be allowed to go ahead with the double-decker in view of the city's traffic situation. </p><p>He also sought early approval for Phase 2's revised cost, which increased by Rs 9,729.9 crore to Rs 40,425.02 crore. He also asked for the Centre's nod for the Sarjapur-Hebbal Phase 3A (37.8 km). Its revised DPR, with an estimated cost of Rs 25,999 crore, was submitted to the ministry on April 29. </p><p>Phase 3A land acquisition will cost another Rs 950 crore, a third source said.</p>.CM DK Shivakumar takes Bengaluru metro, shares pictures from ride online.<p>Nod sought for 5 RRTS lines </p><p>Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday sought the Centre’s approval for building the Regional Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) lines connecting Bengaluru to Mysuru, Kanakpura, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur and Kolar. </p><p>During a meeting with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi, Shivakumar stated that these RRTS lines could be developed like the Delhi-NCR RRTS corridors that connect the capital with neighbouring cities. India’s first RRTS connects Delhi with Meerut. </p><p>RRTS lines connect cities located 50-200 km apart and trains operate at an average speed of 100 kmph. Unlike the Indian Railways’ broad gauge (1,676 mm) lines, RRTS trains operate on standard gauge (1,435 mm). While both use 25kV AC for their Overhead Electrical Equipment (OHE), the RRTS requires dedicated tracks. </p><p>In August 2025, Shivakumar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction five RRTS lines spanning 394 km. </p><p>The proposed lines included Bengaluru-Bidadi-Mysuru (145 km), Bengaluru-Harohalli-Kanakapura (60 km), Bengaluru-Nelamangala-Tumakuru (60 km), Bengaluru-Kempegowda International Airport-Chikkaballapur (64 km) and Bengaluru-Hoskote-Kolar<br>(65 km). </p><p>The chief minister’s endorsement of RRTS lines could well end proposals to build metro corridors to Tumakuru, Harohalli, Bidadi, Devanahalli and Hoskote. The BMRCL has conducted the feasibility study of these lines. </p>