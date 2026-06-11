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Centre set to approve Metro Phase 3 with double-decker

Phase 3 will have two lines: A 32.5-km corridor from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the Outer Ring Road, and a 12.15-km corridor from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 00:18 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 00:18 IST
BengaluruNamma Metro

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