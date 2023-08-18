Chain of accidents on Devarabeesanahalli flyover brings traffic to a halt

A chain accident on the Devarabeesanahalli flyover in southeastern Bengaluru brought traffic to a halt on a busy Thursday morning.
The flow of traffic from Iblur towards Ecospace and Devarabeesanahalli on the Outer Ring Road slowed down due to a chain accident. In this incident, a Mahindra Thar collided with a taxi, which subsequently hit a two-wheeler ahead of it.
The scooter rider, Yashwanth, 24, from Tamil Nadu and working as a software engineer in the city, resides in HSR Layout. He was en route to work in the morning when he became inadvertently involved in the accident.
According to the HAL Airport traffic police, the driver of the Thar jeep suddenly shifted to the left, for reasons unknown, leading to a collision with a Toyota Etios taxi.
This collision resulted in damage to the taxi’s right door and front-right
bonnet.
Due to the impact, the taxi struck the rear of the scooter ahead, causing Yashwanth to fall and sustain injuries to his head and some damage to his left eye.
He has been admitted to Sakra World Hospital for treatment.
Police have apprehended both the drivers of the jeep and the taxi.