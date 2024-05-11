Chanakya University introduces School of Biosciences

Bengaluru: Chanakya University, established in 2022, is now introducing The Chanakya School of Biosciences.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Limited and Member of International Advisory Committee at Chanakya, will inaugurate the institute in the city on Saturday.

While the university has undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Commerce and Management, School of Law and School of Mathematics, Biosciences is a new field of discourse being introduced this academic year.