<p>Bengaluru: The water quality of Chandapura Lake remained at 'Class E' — the lowest category — for most of last year, prompting the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to recommend issuing a notice to the Town Municipal Council (TMC) for violations.</p>.<p>An inspection report by the Sarjapur environmental officer stated that while sewage-mixed water from upstream had been diverted, seepage from the drain continues to enter the lake, causing pollution and foul odour.</p>.<p>Chandapura Lake has been divided into four interconnected ponds to enable staged treatment of nutrient-rich water. Flowing water is first impounded in the initial tank to allow solids to settle, with overflow channelled sequentially into the remaining tanks for further treatment.</p>.<p>During the inspection, the officer observed excessive weed growth on all tank bunds. The report also noted that sewage-mixed water diverted from the lake was "overflowing near the weir", contributing to contamination.</p>.<p>Water quality data showed that between December 2024 and November 2025, the lake's water remained in the 'Class E' category for 10 months, indicating it was unfit even for propagation of wildlife and fish and suitable only for industrial cooling and irrigation. For the remaining two months, the quality marginally improved to 'Class D'.</p>.<p>Contaminated water diverted from Chandapura Lake is flowing downstream towards Muthanallur Lake. Though the report did not provide full details, sources indicated that the Minor Irrigation Department has further diverted the water downstream.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Dumping of waste </p>.<p>The officer also flagged concerns over dumping of municipal solid waste (MSW) near the lake.</p>.<p>"TMC Chandapura has temporarily dumped a small quantity of MSW adjacent to the lake, and some compactors filled with MSW have been parked at the same location," the report said.</p>.<p>TMC Chief Officer Manjunath was unavailable for comment on whether the civic body had complied with the regulations.</p>.<p>A KSPCB source said the lake would continue to remain polluted until a sewage treatment plant (STP) is constructed.</p>.<p>"Progress has been made after the National Green Tribunal imposed a penalty. However, infrastructure projects such as an STP take time. The work is being closely monitored by the Urban Development Department," the source said, adding that industries are currently routing their wastewater to a common effluent treatment plant.</p>