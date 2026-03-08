Menu
bengaluru

Chaos as fans swarm Jr NTR in Bengaluru; police lathi-charge crowd

Eager fans had gathered at KIMS Hospitals to catch a glimpse of the actor. The excitement soon turned into chaos as scores of fans entered the lobby to see him up close.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 03:52 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 15:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsjr ntr

