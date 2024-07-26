Home
bengaluru

Chaos at KSR Bengaluru railway station after red meat seizure

RPF and Bengaluru police officials rushed to the Okalipuram entrance of Karnataka's busiest train station after a large crowd gathered on platform number 8 around 7 pm amid suspicion that it was "dog meat.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 15:02 IST

Bengaluru: Authorities have confiscated large quantities of red meat that arrived in scores of cartons at the KSR Bengaluru railway station by a long-distance train on Friday evening.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Bengaluru police officials rushed to the Okalipuram entrance of Karnataka's busiest train station after a large crowd gathered on platform number 8 around 7 pm amid suspicion that it was "dog meat".

Confirming the incident, Pavan Kumar Reddy, a police inspector in the RPF's Bengaluru division, said the meat was packed in 150 cartons and appeared to be "goat meat".

While there were suggestions that the meat weighed 5,000 kg, an officer in the Cottonpet police station said the quantity was 1,500 kg.

Authorities are investigating who dispatched the meat and whether the sender had the requisite permissions. Food inspectors are also at the scene and taking samples to conduct investigations.

Published 26 July 2024, 15:02 IST
