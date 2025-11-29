<p>Bengaluru: A group of foreign women inmates at the Bengaluru Central Prison have been accused of creating a ruckus inside the women’s barrack and trying to attack jail staff. They also snatched body-worn cameras and walkie-talkies, which jail officers were carrying as a part of surveillance protocols.</p><p>A senior police officer said that based on a complaint by the jail superintendent, Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case against the accused on the charges of violation of prison norms and obstructing officials on duties. </p>.Mercury injection murder: Bengaluru man arrested after wife’s deathbed statement.<p>The police further said that the jail officials mentioned in the complaint that there was delay in serving breakfast on Monday and being upset over this, they abused the staff and created ruckus.</p><p>The official examined the CCTV footage before filing a report and then approached the police on Friday to file an FIR against the accused to take stringent action against them. Officials stated that the women were habitually disobedient, repeatedly violating prison rules and disrupting discipline.</p><p>The accused are Simon Blessing Umane, Loutouan Attoua Lucienne, Celine Ese Ubokohwo, Anwale Marvelous, and another inmate. They were arrested on September 22, 2023 under Sections 8(c), 22(c) of the NDPS Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act for illegal stay, the police added.</p>