Chaos marks music exam in Bengaluru as papers reach late

Bengaluru: The examination conducted by the Gangubai Hangal music and performing arts university on Saturday was a mess for candidates who were allotted centres in Bengaluru.
There were only two examination centres for thousands of students who had registered for the music junior theory examination. Across the state, 10,000 students appeared for the exam.
At one of the centres, the question paper bundle reached more than two hours late as it was stuck in traffic. The examination, scheduled to begin at 1 pm, commenced at 3.45 pm.
The candidates complained that they had to struggle because of the wrong allotment of seating. "The number given to me was not there at the centre allotted to me. It was full of confusion. There were no answer booklets and we were forced to write on white sheets that were provided," said a candidate.
The examination on listening knowledge scheduled at one of the centres in Bengaluru was postponed due to the delay in the dispatch of the question papers.
Published 27 July 2024, 23:01 IST