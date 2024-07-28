Chaos marks music exam in Bengaluru as papers reach late

Bengaluru: The examination conducted by the Gangubai Hangal music and performing arts university on Saturday was a mess for candidates who were allotted centres in Bengaluru.

There were only two examination centres for thousands of students who had registered for the music junior theory examination. Across the state, 10,000 students appeared for the exam.

At one of the centres, the question paper bundle reached more than two hours late as it was stuck in traffic. The examination, scheduled to begin at 1 pm, commenced at 3.45 pm.