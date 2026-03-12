<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-police">Bengaluru police</a> have filed a 473-page chargesheet against six people in a case related to abusive social media posts against Vijayalakshmi, the wife of jailed Kannada film star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thoogudeepa</a>. </p><p>The chargesheet was filed by the cybercrime police before the 45th ACMM court in the city. </p><p>The police had arrested six men, including a 31-year-old techie from Davangere, after receiving a complaint from Vijayalakshmi on December 24, 2025. </p><p>Vijayalakshmi told the police that certain individuals were posting obscene, derogatory comments and sending messages on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, targeting her and her family. </p><p>This came after she had spoken about her husband and his acting career at an event in Davangere to celebrate the success of Kannada film <em>The Devil</em>. </p>.Two more held for posting 'derogatory' content against Darshan's wife.<p>Vijayalakshmi listed 18 social media accounts, including those operating under the handles 'Yogi Kichcha', 'Mr Anath', 'Mahi Kichcha' and 'Virat Kichcha', and shared screenshots and links. </p><p>According to the chargesheet, some of the accused opened fake accounts solely to post these comments and messages with Vijayalakshmi's photographs. </p>.Former TV actress Kavya Gowda’s family dispute leads to FIRs. <p>During questioning, they confessed to uploading the posts despite knowing their obscene nature, the chargesheet notes. </p><p>The police seized the mobile phones of the accused individuals and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for data retrieval.</p><p>"This is a preliminary chargesheet. An additional chargesheet may be submitted after further investigation," a police officer said. </p><p>Meanwhile, all accused have moved the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> for bail. The hearing is scheduled for March 24, the officer added.</p>