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Cheated of Rs 4.8 lakh, girl lodges plaint against Instagram friend in Bengaluru

The accused later claimed that hotel staff had recorded their private moments on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and used this as a pretext to blackmail her.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 22:21 IST
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