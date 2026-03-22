<p>A 19-year-old student has filed a complaint at the Electronic City police station accusing a 22-year-old man of blackmail and cheating. She has further accused the man of duping her of gold jewellery worth Rs 4.8 lakh and Rs 10,000 in cash.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that the accused, Pawan Kumar, (23), told the girl, whom he befriended on Instagram, that he was an employee in a private company. Later, met her in person and both stayed in touch after exchanging phone numbers. In December 2024, he allegedly invited her to a hotel on Kanakapura Road, where they spent time together.</p>.<p>The accused later claimed that hotel staff had recorded their private moments on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and used this as a pretext to blackmail her. He allegedly threatened to make the footage viral unless she paid money to “settle” the matter. He also reportedly warned her of committing suicide if the video was ever leaked, for which the girl would be held responsible. </p>.<p>Fearing the threats, the victim initially transferred money in January 2025. In February 2025, she allegedly handed over her mother’s gold necklace worth Rs 2.2 lakh. </p>.<p>The accused, however, persisted with his demands for more money, contacting the girl using different phone numbers. On March 2, 2026, he received a gold chain worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the girl in JP Nagar, promising to return the jewels he had taken from her earlier. However, he later blocked the girl's number. </p>.<p>However, the girl's parents took note of the missing jewels and questioned their daughter. She recounted her ordeal with Pavan, after which she decided to approach the police. Police have registered a case, and are on the lookout for Pavan, who is currently absconding. </p>