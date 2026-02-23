<p>The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, the global bakery division associated with The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cheesecake">Cheesecake</a> Factory, has entered India through a partnership with Bengaluru-based multi-brand company The Gourmet Cafe.</p><p>The Gourmet Cafe plans to launch 55 outlets across India over the next 4–5 years, backed by an estimated investment of $60 million, with the business projected to generate Rs 200–250 crore in revenue within five years as the brand scales nationally.</p><p>Following the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> launch, the company intends to strengthen its presence in the city with 3–6 additional outlets planned during 2026, before expanding into other major metropolitan markets, including Mumbai, Delhi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a>, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, and subsequently entering select emerging cities such as Chandigarh, Kochi, and Coimbatore. Over time, the brand aims to establish 6–10 premium outlets across leading metro markets.</p>.Nothing to set up its first flagship India store in Bengaluru.<p>Masthan Adam, Founder & CEO of The Gourmet Cafe, said, "We see strong demand in India for globally recognised dessert brands and premium café experiences. Bringing The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to India is a significant step in our journey to introduce world-class dessert offerings to Indian consumers through The Gourmet Café platform.”</p><p>India’s growing base of globally exposed consumers, rising discretionary spending, and increasing demand for premium dessert formats continue to attract international bakery and cafe brands.</p><p>The Cheesecake Factory Bakery is globally recognised for its iconic cheesecakes made from original recipes and premium ingredients.</p>