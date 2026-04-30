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Chef’s tables: Bengaluru’s new culinary pursuit

Upscale restaurants are offering experiences where diners get to interact with the chef and sample a special menu
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:25 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:25 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolifechef

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