Cheque bounce cases : Karnataka HC says fine can't be double the cheque amount

It was argued on behalf of Harish Gowda that while he had issued the cheque to one Prabhakar, the same was misused by the complainant to file a false case. On this contention the court noted that the presumption is in favour of the complainant since no positive action like police complaint or issuing legal notice has been taken by Harish Gowda over the alleged misuse of the cheque.

Insofar as the fine amount, Justice Srishananda noted that there is no foundation made by the complainant to seek double the cheque amount as fine amount in the complaint averments or in the evidence. “Admittedly, cheque is dated April 29, 2015 and thereafter, the conviction order came to be passed on October 26, 2016. Under the circumstances, imposing double the cheque amount as fine is uncalled for. Further, it is also noticed that the trial court has ordered that a sum of Rs.30,000 is to be paid as the defraying expenses to the State..The lis is between the two private parties and therefore, no State machinery is involved. Further, the trial Magistrate has no power to impose a fine more than double the cheque amount,” the court said.

The court modified the order and directed the petitioner Harish Gowda to pay Rs 3.25 lakh to the complainant, instead of Rs 4.3 lakh fine imposed by the trial magistrate.