<p>Bengaluru: A day after a fire gutted 21 shops in Chickpet, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to form a committee to prevent such incidents.</p>.<p>Rao, who visited the spot on Thursday, asked officials to implement precautionary measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur.</p>.At least 21 shops gutted in massive fire in Bengaluru's Chickpet.<p>"A committee comprising representatives from the Greater Bengaluru Authority, Central City Corporation, Fire and Emergency Services Department, and Electricity Department will be formed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the causes of the accident and to submit a comprehensive report on effective measures to prevent and control such incidents,” Rao said.</p>.<p>He directed officials to install hydrant systems at key locations and CCTV cameras to monitor the hydrants. He also ordered a comprehensive inspection of the building where the fire occurred.</p>.<p>"Fire safety systems and fire extinguishers must be made mandatory in all commercial buildings within the Chickpet jurisdiction. Seal buildings that fail to install fire safety systems,” Rao said.</p>.<p>Officials will hold a meeting with trade associations to discuss precautionary measures and ensure compliance.</p>.<p>The corporation has decided to disconnect electricity supply to unauthorised buildings, and notices will be issued to halt construction activities.</p>.<p>“If portions constructed in violation of the sanctioned plan are not removed, criminal cases should be registered against the building owners,” Rao said.</p>