Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Chickpet blaze: GBA orders probe, mandatory fire safety measures

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, who visited the spot on Thursday, asked officials to implement precautionary measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 19:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 19:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsChickpet

Follow us on :

Follow Us