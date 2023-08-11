Chief engineer among nine injured in fire accident at BBMP head office

A BBMP chief engineer was among nine people injured in a fire accident at the civic body’s headquarters in the heart of Bengaluru on Friday evening, officials said.
The fire broke out sometime between 5 pm and 5.30 pm during benzene testing in the BBMP’s quality control laboratory. Barring one, all victims are from the BBMP's quality control section.
They have been identified as Shivakumar, Chief Engineer; Santhosh Kumar, Executive Engineer, Kiran, Siraj, Manoj, Sridhar, Vijayamala, Jyothi and Srinivas.
Senior officers from the fire force and the police have reached the spot and are carrying out inspections.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Raipura said no official documents were destroyed in the fire accident as the records room was undamaged.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the victims had been taken to St Martha's Hospital for immediate medical intervention and would be shifted to Victoria Hospital's burns ward.
"We will know the extent of burn injuries only after doctors at Victoria Hospital examine them," he told reporters.
Asked about the cause of the fire, he said that would be known after the Electrical Inspectorate conducted an inspection.