Chief engineer among nine injured in fire accident at BBMP head office

BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Raipura said no official documents were destroyed in the fire accident as the records room was undamaged.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the victims had been taken to St Martha's Hospital for immediate medical intervention and would be shifted to Victoria Hospital's burns ward.

"We will know the extent of burn injuries only after doctors at Victoria Hospital examine them," he told reporters.

Asked about the cause of the fire, he said that would be known after the Electrical Inspectorate conducted an inspection.