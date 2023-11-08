Child illusionist completes 37 shows in a year

Bengaluru’s child prodigy Jayant Patwari is rising up the ranks to become a well-known name in the world of magic and illusion.
Jayant has completed 37 magic shows since his first for the underprivileged in 2022. “In the past year, I’ve had many heartwarming experiences. The audience sat through rain and cold winds at one of my shows,” he tells Metrolife.
The 13-year-old was inspired by popular illusionists such as Joshua Jay and Harry Houdini. “I would read books on magic and observe these illusionists and learn through them. I used to practice at home way beyond my bedtime until I got the tricks right,” he says. The popular Hungarian-American illusionist Houdini remains Jayant’s biggest inspiration.
Some of his favourite tricks to perform are ‘The great behead operation’ and ‘Fantabulous sack escape’. “In the first trick, I call a spectator to the stage and slice his head. In the second one, I’m locked inside a sack and manage to free myself,” he explains.
Jayant plans to build a career in this field. “I want to spread magic everywhere, especially to people who can’t afford it. This is why I do many shows for the underprivileged and to raise funds. I plan to do more in the future,” he adds.
On November 18, he will be performing at a lake revival event at Puttenahalli Lake, J P Nagar. For details, check @just.be.jayant on Instagram.