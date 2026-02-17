Menu
Children at risk as parents flout two-wheeler safety norms in Bengaluru

The issue has come to focus after a series of accidents, including the recent death of two toddlers in Thanisandra, who fell from their father’s scooter onto the pathway of a moving school bus.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 21:59 IST
India NewsBengaluruTwo-wheeler riders

