<p>Bengaluru: Despite rules, parents continue to carry children on two-wheelers in risky conditions, leaving the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) concerned for their safety.</p>.<p>Children are often seen standing on the front floorboard of the scooters or seated in the pillion with no protection.</p>.<p>The issue has come to focus after a series of accidents, including the recent death of two toddlers in Thanisandra, who fell from their father’s scooter onto the pathway of a moving school bus.</p>.<p>"The practice of seating several children on the front floorboard is dangerous," said a senior traffic police officer. "In case of a head-on collision or sudden braking, that space becomes a crush zone. We are urging parents to seat children at the back, with a proper ISI-marked helmet."</p>.<p>"I see parents wearing helmets themselves while their children do not have any protection on," he added.</p>.Man arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for stealing two-wheelers to work as delivery boy.<p>DCP Anoop Shetty (Traffic, West) pointed to the carelessness during rush hour when parents ferry their wards to school.</p>.<p>“We see dangerous levels of overcrowding (in two-wheelers) without safety precautions,” he said. “Parents are so reckless that we have seen them carrying a crying infant in one hand and riding the scooter in the other.”</p>.<p>Notwithstanding the rules, children wearing helmets during rides are a rare sight since parents fail to buy them to save money. "A helmet costs less than a week’s petrol, yet they gamble with their child's life," the DCP added.</p>.<p>Police have warned parents that repeated violation would result in the suspension of their vehicle registration certificate and action under the Juvenile Justice Act for negligence.</p>