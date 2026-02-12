Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Chinnaswamy Stadium can host IPL matches but conditions apply, order to factor in D'Cunha panel report

Parameshwara said that the KSCA had been directed to follow the recommendations of the D’Cunha commission report.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 16:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 16:38 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us