Chit fund official murdered over non-payment, illicit affair in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Non-payment of chit fund money and an alleged illicit affair led to the murder of a man in Bengaluru, police officials said on Saturday.
The deceased is Srinath, 34, an Andhra Pradesh native who lived in Kalyan Nagar, East Bengaluru.
Srinath was an official in the Margadarsi Chit Fund. His alleged killer, Madava Rao, 41, had drawn two chits but was yet to receive the payment, according to police.
A senior police officer said that Rao, who also hailed from Andhra Pradesh but stayed in Bengaluru, suspected an affair between his wife and Srinath.
On May 29, Rao allegedly murdered Srinath and disposed of the body after dismembering it, police said, adding that Srinath was last seen entering Rao’s house.
Initially, a missing person case was registered at the Sampigehalli police station. After investigation, the case was transferred to the Ramamurthy Nagar police station in eastern Bengaluru and Rao was arrested by the police.
Police have launched a search operation but have yet to recover Srinath’s body.
"The body was disposed of in some lake and we suspect it washed away because of rains in the last few days," an investigator said. "We have also called in some experts from Mangaluru but as of now, the body has yet to be recovered."
Published 08 June 2024, 22:26 IST