Choreographer arrested for attempting to rape woman in southeastern Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Acting swiftly, the HSR Layout Police in southeastern Bengaluru have arrested a choreographer, who attempted to rape a third-year degree student in the early hours of Sunday.
The suspect was identified as Mukeshwaran, 24, a resident of S R Nagar near Adugodi. Mukeshwaran also worked as a skating instructor and had no prior history of criminal offences, investigators said.
Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), confirmed the arrest to Deccan Herald on Monday.
The incident occurred between 1 am and 1.30 am when the 21-year-old woman was heading back to her flat in Chandapura near Anekal after a dinner party in Koramangala.
Investigators have said that the woman had sought a lift from the suspect, who instead of taking her to the designated location, took a detour to a deserted area near Hosur Main Road and attempted to rape her.
The woman was found by her friends after she had sent them an emergency message and a location.
Published 19 August 2024, 04:47 IST