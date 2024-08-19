Choreographer arrested for attempting to rape woman in southeastern Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Acting swiftly, the HSR Layout Police in southeastern Bengaluru have arrested a choreographer, who attempted to rape a third-year degree student in the early hours of Sunday.

The suspect was identified as Mukeshwaran, 24, a resident of S R Nagar near Adugodi. Mukeshwaran also worked as a skating instructor and had no prior history of criminal offences, investigators said.

Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), confirmed the arrest to Deccan Herald on Monday.