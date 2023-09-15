Christian development corporation: Catholic bishops' body meets CM for fair representation

The Karnataka Region Catholic Bishops' Council on Thursday urged the chief minister to take measures towards the speedy implementation of the Karnataka State Christian Development Corporation.
A delegation of 14 bishops from the council presented a memorandum with seven demands to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
They urged the chief minister to allow Christian representatives on committees and boards, and in the appointment of officers to various positions for fair representation of the community's needs. They also asked for representation from Christian educational institutions to be included on the proposed expert committee for designing the state education policy.
The council also requested that Dalit Christians be given category-1 certificates, which officials had previously denied. The government's rule for Christian minority educational institutions to have 25 per cent Christian students in schools and 50 per cent Christian students in colleges to qualify for minority recognition is unfair and should be revoked, the council said.
Besides these, the council also requested the chief minister to grant land for cemeteries in every district and requested his intervention in resolving issues with regard to property and land documents.