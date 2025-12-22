<p>Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is continuing its search for BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who is a suspect in the murder of a rowdy sheeter earlier this year. </p><p>Sources claimed that the KR Puram MLA was in a neighbouring state awaiting the outcome of his anticipatory bail application filed before the Special Court for MP/MLAs in Bengaluru, which is expected to be heard on Monday. The court had adjourned the hearing until Monday after serving a notice on the CID, which is expected to file its objections. </p><p>Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva, 40, a real-estate agent, was murdered near his home in Meanee Avenue Road in Bharathinagar on July 15. </p><p>In the FIR, Shivakumar’s mother alleged that in 2023, he registered the General Power of Attorney (GPA) of a property in his name. In February 2025, Jagadish, Kiran and a few others trespassed on the property and issued threats to Shivakumar. </p>.Congress high command will call us at 'appropriate time,' will wait: D K Shivakumar\n.<p>The FIR also noted that Shivakumar had previously approached the police, saying that the assailants were backed by the MLA. The complainant took a U-turn later and said that she hadn’t named the MLA in her complaint. </p>.<p>Basavaraj has been questioned twice by the police. On July 24, the case was transferred to the CID. A total of 11 suspects were arrested, including the five who initially surrendered, claiming responsibility for the crime, before the case was handed over to the CID for further probe. The CID team made further arrests during the course of their investigation. </p>