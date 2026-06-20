CID inspector arrested for role in Rs 20L robbery of Kerala businessmen

<p>Bengaluru: A police inspector attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the robbery of Rs 20 lakh from a group of businessmen from <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> at a hotel in Madiwala on Thursday night.</p>.<p>The police officer has been identified as Mahesh Kanakagiri, attached to the CID's Homicide and Burglary Division.</p>.<p>According to <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a>, a gang of five men allegedly intercepted three businessmen at the hotel and introduced themselves as police personnel. The gang allegedly accused the victims of being involved in money laundering, recorded videos of them and demanded that they hand over the cash they were carrying.</p>.MP YouTuber's 'home tour' video turns out to be blueprint for Rs 10 lakh worth robbery.<p>When the businessmen refused, the gang allegedly assaulted them, snatched Rs 20 lakh in cash and fled the spot in an official CID police jeep.</p>.<p>One of the victims, Junish Babu, a native of Malappuram in Kerala, approached the Madiwala police and lodged a complaint. Based on his statement, the police launched an investigation.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, a police team arrested Kupendra Reddy and Vasanth Kumar, who are into real estate business. During interrogation, the duo revealed the involvement of police inspector Mahesh.</p>.<p>Investigators said Mahesh absconded after an FIR was registered in connection with the robbery. Complainant Babu had managed to secretly record portions of the incident and the footage has emerged as a key piece of evidence.</p>.<p>The police also seized the official CID jeep allegedly used in the robbery, and efforts were under way to trace the remaining accused.</p>.<p>A case of dacoity, intimidation, assault and criminal conspiracy has been registered. </p>.<p>Before his transfer to the CID, Mahesh served as an inspector at Bandepalya police station.</p>