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CID inspector arrested for role in Rs 20L robbery of Kerala businessmen

The police officer has been identified as Mahesh Kanakagiri, attached to the CID's Homicide and Burglary Division.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 00:08 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 00:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKeralaKarnatakaCID

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