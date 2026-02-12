<p>Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has stepped up its search for BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who has been named as the fifth accused in the murder of rowdy-sheeter Biklu Shiva.</p>.<p>The development comes after the Karnataka High Court rejected Basavaraj’s anticipatory bail plea.</p>.<p>A lookout notice had already been issued against him in December last year. Sources said there was little possibility of him leaving Bengaluru city limits.</p>.<p>A senior CID officer said Basavaraj is currently absconding and that teams are tracking his movements. “He will be arrested and his statement will be recorded thereafter,” the officer said.</p>