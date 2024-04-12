CID renews cybercrime training partnership with Infosys Foundation, DSCI

The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday renewed their partnership for Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research, located in Bengaluru, (CCITR) with their collaborators for four more years.

In 2018, the CID signed a MoU with the Infosys Foundation and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to set up the CCITR. The collaboration has been renewed for another four years to strengthen the cybercrime investigation capabilities of the Karnataka police. The Infosys Foundation has announced a four-year grant of Rs 33 crore for the same purpose. For the last six years, hundreds of investigators have received cybercrime investigation training through the

CCITR.

This vital collaboration has emerged as the best training ground for cybercrime investigators. Further, it aspires to perform research in digital forensics and foster entrepreneurship for the development of indigenous cyber forensics products and solutions.