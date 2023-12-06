‘Cinderella’ to be staged in Kannada

Harish Prabhath will play the prince and his wife Deepashree Harish will play the titular role. They have upgraded their production with more characters, aerial acts, a magic show, 3D holograms, and improvised UV lights. “We have adapted the original fairytale for the Indian context and added characters like magician Mantravadi, Shabda Devi, who can hear music that others can’t, and Drishti Devi, who can see the unseeable,” he says. A court jester named Kodangi has also been included.