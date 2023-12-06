‘Cinderella’ to be staged in Kannada

A theatre group will perform the popular fairy tale ‘Cinderella’ in Kannada on December 9.
The team of Prabhath Kalavidaru debuted ‘Cinderella’ in Kannada for the first time in 1978 and has since performed it over 1,000 times across Mumbai, Delhi, and different parts of Karnataka.
Harish Prabhath will play the prince and his wife Deepashree Harish will play the titular role. They have upgraded their production with more characters, aerial acts, a magic show, 3D holograms, and improvised UV lights. “We have adapted the original fairytale for the Indian context and added characters like magician Mantravadi, Shabda Devi, who can hear music that others can’t, and Drishti Devi, who can see the unseeable,” he says. A court jester named Kodangi has also been included.
Some of the characters will interact and dance with the audience to make it more engaging. “Our show will include contemporary dance movements,” adds Harish. Hema Prabhath has done the choreography, and Mysore Ananthaswamy and Praveen D Rao have given the music. The dance-drama will also feature songs by the late S P Balasubrahmanyam. It will be directed by T V Gopinathdas.
On December 9, 3 pm at Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. Tickets online.