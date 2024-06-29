Citizens await BBMP's lake custody policy

The high court issued the order in March 2020 which observed that with lake maintenance MoUs, “the State is virtually parting with the lakes to private Corporate Entities”.

“Prima facie, it appears to us that by the execution of the said agreements, the State wants to shift its burden of maintaining the lakes to the private Corporate Entities. Unless the legality of such agreements is examined, we cannot permit the State Government to execute such agreements. Therefore, we direct that till further orders are passed, the State Government shall not execute any such MoU with any Corporate Entity,” [sic] it said.

Now, NETRA has no authority to maintain the lake. There are 67 such lake groups in Bengaluru facing the same issue.

“With the MoU in place, at least 67 lakes will be saved and maintained well. Many groups are handling more lakes, so the number of lakes is more,” says Usha Rajagopalan, co-founder of Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust.

NETRA volunteers coordinate with BBMP and report misdeeds to them, and timely actions are taken. “We cannot do anything more, though the DPR has a lot of work cut for the lake community,” he says.

“DPR has planned walking track, cycling track, etc, for which the BBMP has no money. The intention is to fund them through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). NETRA has no resources and cannot get money because there is no MoU,” he says.

The plans for a herbal garden and plantation drives are also on hold.

Rejuvenating a lake is one major part, while regular maintenance is another important part that keeps the lake in good shape. The 135-acre lake is being rejuvenated, and civil works have been completed. Sewage flow into the lake has been stopped, and silt traps have been installed. But without maintenance, the rejuvenation work done will be wasted.