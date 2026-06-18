Citizens' group launches three-day awareness drive on SIR in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A coalition of civil society organisations in Bengaluru launched a three-day awareness campaign on Wednesday to educate voters about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.</p>.<p>The campaign, organised under the banner 'My Vote, My Right', aims to inform citizens about the steps required to ensure their names remain on the voter rolls.</p>.<p>"We have been opposing the SIR because it has led to large-scale exclusions in the 12 states where it has already been carried out. We want to prevent the same from happening in Karnataka and are, therefore, preparing voters for the process. Unfortunately, neither the Election Commission nor the Union or state governments have undertaken adequate public awareness efforts so far. Of the over 30 people I spoke to today, only one was aware of the SIR," said Vinay Sreenivasa, a member of the organisation.</p>.From duplicate IDs to missing voters: Why Karnataka's SIR faces growing scrutiny.<p>Around 25 volunteers launched the campaign in Valluvarpuram near Mantri Mall before moving to Peenya after covering parts of Malleswaram.</p>.<p>"We are trying to reach as many working-class voters as possible because they are particularly vulnerable to losing their voting rights. Women voters, across age groups, castes and religions, are also among those most frequently deleted from electoral rolls," Sreenivasa said.</p>.<p>The awareness drive will continue on June 18 and 19 in localities including Shivajinagar, Chamarajpet, KR Market, Jayanagar, Tilaknagar and Mysuru Road.</p>.<p>The group is also conducting a signature campaign seeking public support for a memorandum, demanding that the Chief Electoral Officer convene a public meeting on the SIR in the presence of the state government and disclose the source code of the software used in the revision process. The memorandum also calls for more proactive intervention by the chief minister.</p>