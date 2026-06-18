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Citizens' group launches three-day awareness drive on SIR in Bengaluru

The campaign, organised under the banner 'My Vote, My Right', aims to inform citizens about the steps required to ensure their names remain on the voter rolls.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaspecial intensive revision

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