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Citizens in Bengaluru turn to roadside trees for firewood amid LPG shortage

Activists and authorities worry that with the LPG crisis showing no signs of abatement, this could become more rampant if left unchecked.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 22:30 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 22:30 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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