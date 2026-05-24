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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Citizens map Bengaluru’s stormwater drain crisis

The datajam was a part of a wider initiative called Building a Resilient Bengaluru, which has combined online masterclasses, a series of guided citizen audits across the city.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:05 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:05 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakastormwater drain

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