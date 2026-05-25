Residents protest at Sankey Tank over ecological damage, concretisation, sewage inflow, falling water levels

<p>Bengaluru: Residents staged a protest at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sankey-tank">Sankey Tank</a> on Sunday alleging ecological damage, unchecked concretisation, sewage inflow, and declining water levels in the lake.</p>.<p>The protest was organised by Voice of Sadashivanagar, Kadumalleshwara Geleyara Balaga, and National Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Force.</p>.<p>In a press note, the organisations claimed water levels in the lake had been steadily declining and alleged that several interventions within the premises had “systematically undermined” the lake’s hydrology and ecology.</p>.Sankey Tank drying up? Bengaluru residents, experts raise concerns.<p>The groups also criticised concretisation works within the lake bed and surrounding premises, stating that hard surfacing had reduced the lake’s natural groundwater recharge capacity.</p>.<p>Another major concern raised was the alleged inflow of sewage contaminated water into Sankey Tank through feeder channels and inlets.</p>.<p>The organisations also objected to the current park timings at Sankey Tank, stating that restricting public access between 10 am and 4.30 pm excluded a majority of working residents.</p>.<p>Urging the civic body and Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority to immediately halt all construction and concretisation activities within the lake premises, the groups demanded an independent hydrological and water quality audit, measures to prevent sewage inflow and restoration of feeder channels.</p>