Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Residents protest at Sankey Tank over ecological damage, concretisation, sewage inflow, falling water levels

The protest was organised by Voice of Sadashivanagar, Kadumalleshwara Geleyara Balaga, and National Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Force.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 21:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 21:41 IST
India NewsBengaluruprotestSankey TankDeclining water level

Follow us on :

Follow Us