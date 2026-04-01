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Citizens rally for BMTC feeder bus use in HSR Layout, Haralur areas

In March, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) launched eight new feeder bus services to improve first- and last-mile connectivity on Namma Metro's Yellow Line.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:15 IST
India NewsBengaluruBMTCHSR Layout

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