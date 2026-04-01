<p>Bengaluru: Residents of HSR Layout, Haralur and surrounding areas have launched an awareness drive to promote BMTC metro feeder buses and ease traffic congestion.</p>.<p>In March, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) launched eight new feeder bus services to improve first- and last-mile connectivity on Namma Metro's Yellow Line.</p>.<p>The new routes connect the Hosa Road, Singasandra and Kudlu Gate metro stations with nearby residential and commercial areas, including a ring route from the Hosa Road metro station via Central Prison, National Public School, Haralur, Haralur Cross, Agara, Parangipalya, Somasundarapalya, Kudlu Gate and Singasandra.</p>.<p>"When the Metro Yellow Line was first launched, connectivity was a major issue. People stayed away from the metro services because of this. So, a bunch of residents got together and rallied to get more metro feeders to make the service more accessible, especially in areas like Haralur, which has a huge population.</p>.BMTC bus crashes into depot after driver forgets to apply handbrake.<p>"Now that the BMTC has given us these buses, we believe it is our duty as citizens to promote them so that there is increased adoption," shared Lalithamba BV, civic volunteer, Community Task Force.</p>.<p>More than 1,600 residents have come together to support the initiative, she said.</p>.<p>"There are 800 odd residents in and around HSR Layout, and about 800 near the Haralur and Hosa Road area. We are promoting the services in every small way we can, be it within our own community gatherings or online. We are also planning to organise public transport awareness drives in colleges and schools. Many people are in support of the idea, as public transport adoption is the only thing that can help solve traffic congestion in the area. We are all stuck in the same spot for 15 minutes every day because of the sheer number of vehicles on the road," she added.</p>