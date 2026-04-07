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Citizens to petition GSI to pursue UNESCO heritage tag for Lalbagh

The GSI was not consulted before the detailed project report (DPR) of the 17.5-km tunnel road was finalised.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 21:30 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 21:30 IST
Bengaluru newsLalbaghUNESCOGSI

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