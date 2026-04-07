<p>Bengaluru: A group of citizens has decided to meet senior officials of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to share their concerns over the proposed North-South tunnel road project that will cut through the Lalbagh botanical garden.</p>.<p>The meeting gains significance as the GSI has also commissioned an inquiry to assess the geological implications of the project on the geo-heritage site.</p>.<p>Vijay Vishnupant Mughal, Additional Director General and Head of Department, GSI (Southern Region), Bengaluru, is expected to meet the citizens on Thursday.</p>.<p>During the meeting, citizens plan to petition GSI officials to pursue the recognition of Lalbagh, a 240-acre botanical garden, as a UNESCO world heritage site.</p>.<p>In Karnataka, GSI has recognised six places, including Yana Rock cave in Uttara Kannada and Columnar Basaltic Lava of St Mary's Island in Udupi, as geo-heritage sites. Lalbagh is one among them.</p>.<p>The peninsular gneiss at Lalbagh is one of India's oldest rock formations, dating back to over 3,000 million years. </p>.Bengaluru: Panel inspects Lalbagh over tunnel road concerns.<p>These gneisses were formed during the Archaean times and are mainly composed of Tonalite-Trondhjemite-Granodiorite (TTG), representing a landmark in the geological evolution of the Indian sub-continent.</p>.<p>While the Horticulture Department is responsible for the upkeep of the garden, the GSI is also the custodian of the geo-heritage site.</p>.<p>The GSI was not consulted before the detailed project report (DPR) of the 17.5-km tunnel road was finalised. The tunnel connects Hebbal in the north to Central Silk Board in the south. The DPR requires about six acres of Lalbagh on a temporary basis and one acre permanently.</p>.<p>Last week, Bangalore South MP LS Tejasvi Surya met Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy to apprise him of citizens' concerns over the tunnel road project.</p>.<p>GSI subsequently constituted an expert committee to conduct a study and submit its report in three weeks.</p>