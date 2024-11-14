Home
City Armed Reserve constable dies in crash after collision in Bengaluru

The Byatarayanapura traffic police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Manu C B, a native of Davanagere residing in Azad Nagar, who served at the CAR headquarters near Sirsi Circle on Mysuru Road.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 22:45 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 22:45 IST
