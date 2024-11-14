City Armed Reserve constable dies in crash after collision in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A City Armed Reserve (CAR) constable died on Tuesday night after a collision with a goods vehicle on the Nayandahalli ring road service road, the police said.</p>.<p>The Byatarayanapura traffic police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Manu CB, a native of Davanagere residing in Azad Nagar, who served at the CAR headquarters near Sirsi Circle on Mysuru Road.</p>.Delhi constable gives CPR to road accident victim, saves life.<p>The accident took place around 8.20 pm as Manu was riding his bike from Nagarbhavi towards Nayandahalli.</p>.<p>The police indicated that he may have lost control of his bike while trying to navigate over spilled sand on the roadside. </p><p>He reportedly veered to one side, striking the footpath, before falling off his bike and colliding with a goods vehicle (MH 02 ER 2756) to his right. </p><p>The impact caused severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body, and he was pronounced dead on the way to Victoria Hospital, authorities said.</p>