Bengaluru CBSE students left confused, scrambling

<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) implementation of a three‑language framework has triggered confusion, anxiety and criticism across Bengaluru schools.</p>.<p>It has also prompted students, teachers and language activists to question its timing and structure, especially since they had expected a gradual rollout under the National Education Policy.</p>.<p>The sudden inclusion of current ninth graders into this structure has disrupted planning just ahead of the new academic year. </p>.<p>The new framework requires students to take up two native Indian languages and permits only one foreign language.</p>.<p> Because English is counted as a foreign tongue, all other international languages are thus automatically excluded. Schools and parents are scrambling to see how regional and foreign options fit.</p>.<p>The impact is sharpest on those who have chosen French or German as their second language. </p>.<p>“It is a mandate, we will follow it. But these changes should have been implemented gradually,” says Archana Vishwanath, director of Jain Heritage School.</p>.'Policy or imposition?': CBSE leaves Hindi out of R3 language list; educationists decode what it means.<p>“Schools have already finalised timetables, faculty recruitment and academic schedules. Suddenly introducing a third language puts tremendous pressure on schools, parents and most importantly, students,” she adds.</p>.<p>For many students, the announcement has come as a shock. Tejas Arun, a grade 9 student who shifted from Kannada to French as his second language earlier this year, says he spent nearly five years studying French as a third language and was preparing for the DELF certification exam. “I looked forward to French every single day. Now, all of a sudden, we are expected to learn a new language in a year while core subjects have already become challenging.” </p>.<p>Another grade 9 student, Stuti Chakraborty, shares that students had already planned their schedules around the assumption that there would be no third language for classes 9 and 10. “I understand CBSE wants to improve our linguistic capability, but classes 9 and 10 are crucial. Now I have to spend extra time every day studying Kannada as I’m weak in it. It’s confusing and stressful,” she says.</p>.<p>Many also raised concerns about foreign‑language students suddenly having to switch back to Indian languages. Teachers, too, fear the move could burden the students and staff. The confusion is also affecting 10th graders. “Some are saying it will not be included for the 10th, some teachers are saying it may start only next year,” says Nikhil (name changed) of Chrysallis High. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“It takes years for a student to become comfortable with a language,” believes Sarita Farswal, a French teacher and department head at Delhi Public School (East). “You cannot suddenly ask students to switch tracks in grade 9. This is unfair to the students and affects teachers whose jobs may now become uncertain as they may lose their jobs due to this or have to switch to teaching other subjects.” Sarita also questioned the broader implications of reducing foreign-language exposure. “The entire world is speaking about international-mindedness. We are taking away <br />that opportunity from Indian students,” she feels. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, Kannada activists, in a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state that the CBSE circular sidelines regional languages, despite Karnataka’s Kannada Language Learning Act of 2015 mandating Kannada instruction across school boards. Kannada Development Authority member and development educationist Niranjanaradhya V P alleges that the framework “indirectly imposes Hindi” by pushing Kannada into the optional third-language slot.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In most CBSE schools, English, Hindi or Sanskrit will naturally become the first two languages. Kannada gets pushed to R3. This defeats the purpose of Karnataka’s Kannada Learning Act,” he says. Schools also fear that the move may push some parents, especially NRIs, towards IB and IGCSE boards that continue to offer more flexibility with foreign languages. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“French is a global language, and many children want to pursue careers connected to it. We are planning to continue French through clubs and external examinations, but there is definitely worry among parents,” says Archana.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While CBSE has clarified that the third language will currently remain an internally-assessed subject for grade 9 students, schools say uncertainty over textbooks, exam structures and implementation timelines continues to fuel confusion.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For now, classrooms across the city remain caught between policy and practicality — with students bearing the brunt of the transition.</p>