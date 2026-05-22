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Bengaluru CBSE students left confused, scrambling

Many also raised concerns about foreign‑language students suddenly having to switch back to Indian languages. Teachers, too, fear the move could burden the students and staff.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 22:50 IST
India NewsBengalurustudentsCBSEteachersforeign

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