Bengaluru churches demand restoration of peace in Manipur

Over 5,000 people gathered in solidarity with the victims of Manipur at the Don Bosco College grounds in eastern Bengaluru on Sunday.
Nearly 200 refugees from Manipur joined the crowd that gathered on the grounds in TC Palya, KR Puram, to demand that the government restore peace in the state and support the victims of violence.
Several city churches jointly organised the peace meeting under the banner of Bengaluru Christians. It was inaugurated by Bishop Sebastian Adayanthrath of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Diocese of Mandya, who read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.
Participants held aloft banners and posters demanding justice for the people of Manipur, especially victims of sexual violence. They held prayers and released tricolour balloons as a sign of solidarity.
Prof MV Rajiv Gowda, M Narayanaswamy, DK Mohan, and Michael Fernandes were a few leaders who extended their support to the cause by addressing the gathering.