City comedians weigh in on the Trevor Noah show debacle

When British actor and comedian Russell Brand performed in White Orchid in 2015, Ajay Samson was one of the opening acts. He recalls doing a thorough sound check before the show began. “A sound check is an important part of the pre-show process. We went to every corner of the hall to check if the person speaking on stage was clearly audible. If a proper sound check was done, it is a mystery how the show was allowed to continue before the issues were fixed,” he shares and states that if he was in Trevor’s place, he would have at least tried to make a go of it, even if only for 30 minutes.