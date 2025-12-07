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City corporations allow manual, partial property tax payments till March 31 in Bengaluru

The order also mandates strict documentation, including the issuance of proper acknowledgements and the maintenance of records for each transaction against property tax identification numbers.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:35 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruproperty taxGBA

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