City entrepreneur’s post on solo living goes viral

A post on the perks of living alone by a Bengaluru entrepreneur has gone viral. On Sunday, Udita Pal posted a few photographs of her clean and well-lit home on X and wrote about the upside of living solo.
It has received more than 1.63 lakh views and 2,800 likes on the microblogging platform.
Netizens “loved the vibe of the house” and appreciated her for how clean she had kept it, she tells Metrolife. But some commented that she had hoarded too many things. “I proudly admit it! I’ve travelled around the globe and worked hard for everything, so I love having a showcase full of memories,” adds Udita, cofounder of a fintech company.
Udita says each piece in her house has a unique story behind it — she has collected some of them from local artists on work trips and others from fairs. Some are figurines from the Marvel universe, Mortal Kombat, a video game, and films like ‘Star Wars’ and ‘John Wick’. She also has Taylor Swift vinyl records.
She is glad that through her post she was also able to beat stereotypes about dog parents like herself. She says people believe that a house with a pet usually “smells and is covered in fur”.
