Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru groups that are advocating for better footpaths

Social activist Aniruddha Jatkar identifies footpath problems and escalates them to the authorities. He also takes up issues brought to his attention by citizens.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 22:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 22:08 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolifeFootpath

Follow us on :

Follow Us