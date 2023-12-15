Bengaluru luminaries shine at Helen Keller Awards with major wins

Bengaluru-based individuals and organisations have bagged a sizeable number of awards at the 24th The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP)-LTIMindtree Helen Keller Awards.
These awards stand among the country’s most reputed recognitions for individuals and organizations working to promote equal employment opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).
Among the awardees are Dr Rajdeep Manwani, the Head of Research at Sindhi College, Bengaluru, has been recognized as a staunch advocate for Diversity and Inclusion, Manwani has made a lasting impact on promoting equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
Notable is Prateek Madhav, the CEO and co-founder of AssisTech Foundation (ATF), Bengaluru, who has been driving the creation of India’s largest Assistive Technology (AT) innovation ecosystem, encompassing more than 450 startups. Ashwin Kumar V, a Technical Test Lead at Infosys Limited, Bengaluru, aspires to build a more inclusive digital landscape and foster a workplace culture that embraces accessibility as a fundamental aspect of best practices.
The Alamba Charitable Trust has been a champion of equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
Apart from Karnataka, the 16 awardees of the 24th NCPEDP-LTIMindtree Helen Keller Award are from nine states across India - Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Lakshwadeep, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Maharashtra.