Bengaluru luminaries shine at Helen Keller Awards with major wins

Notable is Prateek Madhav, the CEO and co-founder of AssisTech Foundation (ATF), Bengaluru, who has been driving the creation of India’s largest Assistive Technology (AT) innovation ecosystem, encompassing more than 450 startups. Ashwin Kumar V, a Technical Test Lead at Infosys Limited, Bengaluru, aspires to build a more inclusive digital landscape and foster a workplace culture that embraces accessibility as a fundamental aspect of best practices.